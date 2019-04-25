Beware Chinese threat to our land

Our government needs to look into financing small business more than it is doing at the moment. Small businesses can help a lot in reducing unemployment in this country.

It cannot be correct that most outlets in this country are owned by Chinese, who also dominate local franchises in the townships. Even in towns these China malls are mushrooming.

We are the ones who buy. Chinese are buying properties all over and very soon a big chunk of this land will be owned by Chinese. How many Africans own properties in China?

We were colonised by the West and very soon our new colonisers will be Chinese. South Africans, and Africans in general, need to be a bit selfish with our resources and land.