Beware Chinese threat to our land
Our government needs to look into financing small business more than it is doing at the moment. Small businesses can help a lot in reducing unemployment in this country.
It cannot be correct that most outlets in this country are owned by Chinese, who also dominate local franchises in the townships. Even in towns these China malls are mushrooming.
We are the ones who buy. Chinese are buying properties all over and very soon a big chunk of this land will be owned by Chinese. How many Africans own properties in China?
We were colonised by the West and very soon our new colonisers will be Chinese. South Africans, and Africans in general, need to be a bit selfish with our resources and land.
One is not against Chinese investments but we need to guard against losing our ownership of properties and losing control our economy in the name of investment.
It must be remembered that every investor's main intention is to make profit. Why don't we make that profit ourselves as a country and continent? Let our monies circulate among us.
Our government needs help creating a nation of sellers, more than of buyers. It can't be easy for Chinese to open stores and buy these franchises, and be close to impossible for a South African.
Our government needs to support good business ideas. If banks in this country must be compelled in one way or the other to open their doors to these business proposals, let it be.
Mbuyiseni ka Sithebe, Leondale, Germiston