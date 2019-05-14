Marijuana 'tampons' developed to stop intense pain

Intense pain and muscle cramps during your periods may soon be a thing of the past thanks to a US health and wellness company specialising in cannabis-infused 'tampons'.

Foria created “cannabis vaginal suppositories”, designed to help manage the severe pain many women experience during their menstrual cycle.

Called Foria Relief, the products aren’t technically considered tampons per se, rather suppositories that are inserted in a similar fashion that can be used along with tampons.