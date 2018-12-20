Zuma casts doubt on ANC unity, calls on leaders to emulate Mandela, Tambo and Kotane

However, he singled out Kotane, saying he needed to be celebrated more for his contribution to the ANC "because one day when his story is told we will realise how much [contribution] he made".

He said Kotane did not take on the kinds of tasks that would make him like Mandela - who he likened to the biblical Moses of Africa - but said he, Mandela and Tambo had allowed each other to express their viewpoints without suppressing them.

"And those leaders had something very unique. They allowed each other to express their strong points to the maximum. They did not suppress them. That is why leaders could be more prominent while others were prominent too.

"If we are to remember Madiba, as we did the whole of this year, even if we talked about good things, unity and everything ... but of course some of the things we are doing when we are talking are against what we say. It’s unfortunate. That generation meant what it said. If only we can also raise the kind of leadership, because when all is said and done the ANC is the vehicle to change South Africa. You might think you can change it in other ways, you can’t," said Zuma.