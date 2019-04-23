Clamp-down on illegal cannabis products claiming medical benefits

SA’s medicine regulator is working closely with the police to clamp down on illegal sales of unregistered cannabis-containing products claiming medical benefits, but has yet to successfully prosecute any companies or individuals breaking the law, according to a senior official at the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra).

It means businesses are continuing to cash in on consumer demand for medical cannabis products, despite the regulator’s efforts to bring order to the sector.

One of the most popular products is cannabidiol (CBD) oil, which proponents claim treats an array of medical conditions ranging from cancer to arthritis.

The Medicines and Related Substances Act says any products making medical claims must be registered with Sahpra as medicines.