ANC veterans have warned that the party should re-evaluate its internal democracy‚ following a series of court cases in which ANC members from across the country have complained about irregularities in the election of provincial officials and the selection of delegates to attend the party’s elective conference.

The start of the conference was delayed on Saturday as the party’s National Executive Committee met to discuss the outcomes of judgments which were handed down on Friday.

The High Court in KwaZulu-Natal‚ Free State and the North West ruled in favour of disgruntled ANC members in three separate cases on Friday.

The court rulings have effectively barred 106 delegates from those provinces from participating in the crucial elective conference.

“Today‚ the ANC’s elective conference has started against a backdrop of court action by members who feel the constitution of our movement‚ and our national constitution have been violated in the election of delegates to conference and the provincial decision-making processes.”