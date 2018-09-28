Rivonia Trial records restored and digitised

Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni has welcomed the availability of 250 hours of recordings of the trial which culminated in Nelson Mandela and his comrades being sentenced to life imprisonment.

The recordings of the infamous trial at the Palace of Justice in Pretoria which saw among others Mlangeni, Mandela, Walter Sisulu and Govan Mbeki facing high treason were now available for all to access after they have been digitised.

Speaking from his hospital bed yesterday, Mlangeni, one of the two surviving Rivonia trialists, said he had been waiting for the moment for a long time. "I am happy that South Africans will get to know more about what happened in that court. I hope everything has been recorded correctly. However this is a good thing and I am happy that it is finally happening.

"I am just worried that I will not be able to listen to the recordings because I am not well as it is, I am in hospital," said the 93-year-old Mlangeni.