Struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni was admitted to a hospital in Cape Town on Wednesday afternoon‚ his family said.

Mlangeni - who was one of the Rivonia trialists - has been in and out of hospital over the past two weeks due to ill health‚ his son Sello Mlangeni said.

Mlangeni spent 27 years on Robben Island before being released in 1989.

“Doctors are describing his condition as unwell but stable. His family is by his bedside in Cape Town‚” Sello said.

During Mlangeni’s 93rd birthday celebration held in Sandton in June‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa described him as a quiet and silent revolutionary who had decided to dedicate his life to the freedom of his people.

Ramaphosa said Mlangeni was the repository of the values of the ANC.

The president said that when the African National Congress (ANC) decided to set up a national integrity commission‚ it was Mlangeni who stood up as a person who could lead the important structure of the ANC.

The commission is tasked with investigating ANC members who harm the party's image through corruption or unethical behaviour.

“He did so because he was recognised as a comrade who would fill that post with great dignity‚ who would fill it with great ability to serve our people because his life has really been about serving our people‚” Ramaphosa said.