Lack of jobs for youth a ticking bomb

The real work starts now. That was the message delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa to the nation on Monday during the ANC's election victory rally outside Luthuli House.

Ramaphosa was encouraged by his party's victory in the elections, albeit with a reduced majority. Indeed, the real work has to start now if yesterday's unemployment rate figures released by Stats SA is anything to go by.

The figures showed that unemployment surged to 27.6% in the first quarter of 2019, with the economy bleeding 237,000 jobs during the same period, statistician-general Risenga Maluleke announced.

This was an increase of 0.5% compared to the 27.1% recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Even more worrying was that the working age group population increased by 149,000 in the same period that jobs were shed, compared to the last quarter of 2018.

The graduate unemployment rate was 33.5% for those aged 15-24 and 10.2% among those aged 25-34 years.