Life lessons from herding cattle

I always tell people that the second most experience I have behind my current job is cattle herding. I have nine years experience as a herdboy.

As a life student, I learnt so much from my cattle-herding days.

People tend to undermine cattle herding and yet I have done it both as a paying job and as a chore.

Herding cattle teaches you so much. Cattle don't work according to your schedule. They usually do what you don't want them to do.

Cattle herding teaches you so much in dealing with other people.

I witnessed and experienced more bullying as a herdboy than at school. Bullies used to make us young boys fight among ourselves.