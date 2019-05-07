Man (78) and his 1-year-old grandson die in village conflict

Villagers of eNhlawe, near Ladysmith in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands, are living in fear of the resurgence of factional feuds that once engulfed the village.

Terrified residents have now resorted to seeking refuge in neighbouring villages or from relatives living in other provinces for fear that they might be next in the firing line.

More than 25 people have died since 2016 when the conflict erupted in KwaMadondo and eNhlawe villages, with five being killed last month.

Local headman Mzameleni Nxumalo told Sowetan the situation was exacerbated by the assassination of respected elderly Simon Fuqane Madondo, 78, in what appeared to be linked to an ongoing feud in the two villages.

Madondo was killed last Sunday by unknown gunmen at his home while in the company of his one-year-old grandson, who was also shot and killed during the attack.