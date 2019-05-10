Where are the community leaders?

When seeing the daily protests and all the black schoolchildren and young people involved, one thing is clear: our country is in chaos and these young people will in 20 years also ask why they are behind. It's going to cost our country a lot. Where are the black community leaders? Or will they blame apartheid and white people for no plan of action? - dpvandenheever

Apology ok but axe the dodgy

I appreciate President Cyril Ramaphosa's apology for his governing party's blemishes, but that's not enough. Get rid of all those dubious characters in your government . - Norman Matsebula

Zimbabwean votes without ID

I have just seen a Zimbabwean national proudly disclosing his vote for the ANC and showing off a marked thumb. I asked him to show me his identity document all he could say was that it's at home. What's happening? - Anonymous

Let's hear about loan interests

What has happened to the matter about African home loan holders being charged higher interest rates compared to whites by banks? I had been paying a bond for more than 10 years and settled it upon losing my job. But there was no discount for settling the account before the mandatory 20 years. We need to know more on this issue. - Concerned