South Africa needs leaders we can trust

For an election in which cleaning up government is the central issue for the 48 parties contesting the May 8 national polls, there's a lot of political mud being thrown.

All political parties claim to be best-suited to wipe away cronyism, private use of public resources, bribery and state capture.

Yet, voters are lamenting: Who is going to restore trust in government? Who is going to clean up government as political leaders point fingers at one another?

Lest we forget that in 1994 then president Nelson Mandela decried corruption, conspicuous consumption, greed, self-enrichment, dishonesty, bribery, sexual abuse of women and children, drug trafficking and disrespect for others.

Today, we would add state capture into the mix.

Millions of people are going to the polls with the issue of corruption on their minds, thanks to the slew of commissions that have brought into sharp focus the unquestionable absence of standards and values that we believed were the hallmark of the first few years of our democracy.

Current events show that people are starting to wake up from the slumber of corruption and demanding better governance.

We need only look at the headlines of recent scandals that have compromised the integrity of elected officials to recognise the need for better governance and oversight.