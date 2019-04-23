DA ropes in Tony Leon to help win votes

The DA has pulled in its former leader Tony Leon to galvanise support for the party.

In what appears to be a desperate move to claim Gauteng from the ANC, Leon has been roped in by the opposition party to campaign just two weeks before the general elections, something he never did under former DA leader Helen Zille.

Leon told Sowetan yesterday he was approached to lure voters as the battle for the control of Gauteng is hotting up.

"I was approached by the party leadership to campaign in Gauteng, KZN and in the Western Cape and I said 'sure' because I believe in the opposition project," said Leon.

"I am going to remind people where I can that they have a very simple and important choice - that you can't vote for the party of your dreams, you have to vote for the party that's on the ballot," Leon said.

Leon said campaigning for the party was no guarantee the DA would do well in the elections, but he was optimistic.