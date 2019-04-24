Mangosuthu Buthelezi has real message of hope for South Africans

I was moved when IFP president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi addressed people in Pietermaritzburg last week during election campaigning.

This is what he stated: "The IFP believes that there is hope for South Africa. We have seen our country overcome incredible obstacles and survive through terrible injustice."

I do not doubt that we will not be gambling by voting Inkatha into power during these elections.

Buthelezi has never embezzled money from state coffers, so we can still trust him and Inkatha to fight corruption. Indeed, we can trust that the IFP will honour its promises to fight corruption, create job opportunities and remain accountable to the people of South Africa, not only during election time. Let us trust the IFP in fighting all social evils!

Mfana Charles Khumalo, Madadeni, KZN