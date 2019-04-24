Only May 8 will reveal winner

I believe ahead of the national elections all political parties, including the ANC, are governments in waiting. No party can claim victory before May 8 otherwise voting will be deemed a futile exercise. - OJ Mangwana

Politicians care in election time

Politicians are shrewd and callous kind of people. The few weeks before the elections they visit squatters, kiss babies, give houses and ,title deeds, land, open new schools etc. The question is why so much generosity now. - Anon

Greedy leaders are toxic

Greedy people should be left to rot into oblivion because they are a danger to themselves and the communities at large. Fake people's representatives are causing conflicts. They are toxic. - Shaluza, Mabeskraal

Flood disasters won't end

It's sad to see people dying from floods but we'll never see the end of it until authorities take action against houses and shacks built on flood plains. Ivory Park in Midrand is awaiting similar disaster soon. - Piet Malebana, Kaalfontein

Chiefs work for their luck

Kaizer Chiefs before the Chippa United semifinal clash in the Nedbank Cup had been lucky in previous matches in the cup. Luck does not come easy, you work for it. So, congratulations boys, for working so hard. - Khosinated