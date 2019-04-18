Letters

Fathers, your kids need your love!

By Readers Letter - 18 April 2019 - 09:06
Fathers need to be present fro their children, the reader says.
Last year, it was reported that more than 9-million children in SA had been abandoned by their fathers.

Just a week ago, a listener called a radio station for opinion on what he should do to get an ID, because his father had renounced him.

It hurts to learn that there are fathers who go around making babies only to run away from their responsibilities.

Do these fathers ever feel guilty, knowing there is an innocent child they brought onto this planet who may be enduring cold nights in the streets?

Fathers must voluntarily maintain their children without being dragged to the courts. Neglecting your own flesh and blood is an unforgivable betrayal.

Fathers, be there for your children.

Malphia Honwane, Gottenburg, eManyeleti

