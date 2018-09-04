Women are still not free in democratic South Africa

It's disheartening to learn about horrible things women go through daily. There are so many crimes committed against women at home and in the public space and, even worse, some are not reported.

That means perpetrators get away with it so easily that they are simply encouraged to continue harming women.

Based on challenges women face, Women's Month notwithstanding, I can safely say that women are not free in our country. Women still get harassed, subjected to all sorts of abuse, including absent fathers for their kids. While gender-based violence is rife, women also contend with abductions for sex trafficking.

Now it's time for real action. As a nation, we should strive to show support for women's rights and resolve to stop the scourge of violence against women.

Thebe Kgwetiane, Maandagshoek