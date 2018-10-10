Cyril must act on 'new dawn' promise
President Cyril Ramaphosa is coerced by circumstances and the call from different spheres to have an urgent cabinet reshuffle.
The death of environmental affairs minister Edna Molewa did not only leave a gap but heightened the call for reshuffle.
Ramaphosa is expected to axe minister for women in the presidency Bathabile Dlamini which also begs a cabinet reshuffle, and an urgent one.
And, there's the inescapable decision to change finance minister Nhlanhla Nene.
Ramaphosa is facing a dilemma, a situation which tests his ability to lead our country. If he doesn't fire Nene and Dlamini it will only mean one thing to the citizens of this beautiful country, that he wasn't serious about "Thuma Mina" campaign which seeks to eradicate corruption and poverty and ultimately unite all South Africans.
Ramaphosa's silence on these ministers permits opposition parties to increase pressure on him: he should just do an urgent cabinet reshuffle and build a South Africa that doesn't have ministers who are dishonest and unethical. Here is the time to witness a clean and honourable government which Ramaphosa's "new dawn" promised - a government with zero tolerance for fraud and corruption. The ball is in his hands.
Sam Difoe Magana, Dennilton