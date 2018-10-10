Cyril must act on 'new dawn' promise

President Cyril Ramaphosa is coerced by circumstances and the call from different spheres to have an urgent cabinet reshuffle.

The death of environmental affairs minister Edna Molewa did not only leave a gap but heightened the call for reshuffle.

Ramaphosa is expected to axe minister for women in the presidency Bathabile Dlamini which also begs a cabinet reshuffle, and an urgent one.

And, there's the inescapable decision to change finance minister Nhlanhla Nene.