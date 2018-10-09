President Ramaphosa briefs Cosatu on Nhlanhla Nene

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has confirmed to SowetanLIVE that President Cyril Ramaphosa has consulted it regarding finance minister Nhlanhla Nene's future.

"Yes, we can confirm that President Cyril Ramaphosa did consult Cosatu about this issue. We took a decision yesterday to say that Nene should go," said Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla.

"The general secretary was entrusted with the responsibility to talk to the president that he [Nene] should go after our CEC [central executive committee] meeting yesterday."

He told SowetanLIVE that the CEC was of the view that Nene should not be treated with kid gloves.