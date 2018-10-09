'I have to go to an ear specialist' - Ramaphosa ducks question on Nene

President Cyril Ramaphosa has deflected questions on the future of finance minister Nhlanhla Nene‚ saying he was "hard of hearing."

Ramaphosa avoided the questions during a ceremony to unveil a presidential commemorative stamp in his honour as part of the SA Post Office's World Post Day celebrations at his Cape Town office of Tuynhuys.

But journalists were more interested in the president's views on the fate of Nene amid growing calls for him to be axed following his public apology over his meetings with the Guptas.