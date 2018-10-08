'Let me go' - Contrite Nhlanhla Nene asks Ramaphosa to fire him

Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko could not confirm yesterday whether Nene and Ramaphosa had met to discuss the issue. She, however, said: "The president has, however, noted the ongoing proceedings of the Zondo commission, including the testimony of the finance minister.

"He believes the commission is fulfilling its mandate, which was to establish the nature and extent of state capture. He is also [of the] view that no person should be above scrutiny.

"Having said that, the president also believes that the commission should be allowed to complete its work and present findings that will guide further action."

The last statement could suggest that Ramaphosa is not ready to axe Nene, even though sources within his inner circle believe he has no option but to let him go.

Nene's admission that he met with the Guptas shocked the nation as he had previously said he only met them at government functions.

At the commission, he said he twice refused to sign off a nuclear deal with Russia because it would have had severe financial implications for the country and that his own colleagues were hostile towards him after he refused to sign the deal.