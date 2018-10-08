Ramaphosa must let Nene go

President Cyril Ramaphosa should accede to embattled finance minister Nhlanhla Nene's request that he be allowed to step down.

Our economy is in a bad state and unemployment figures are getting out of hand and, therefore, we can ill-afford to have the National Treasury - an important component to a workable turn-around strategy - distracted by the affairs of the finance minister.

In a country where public trust in politicians, especially the ones serving in government is very low, Nene was widely seen as one of "the good guys".

His removal as finance minister by then president Jacob Zuma in 2015 further gained him public sympathy as this was seen as a punishment for his refusal to play along with Zuma's plan to turn national treasury into a private empowerment scheme for himself; his Gupta friends and Russian president Vladimir Putin.

However, all of this sympathy dissipated last week when Nene appeared before the Zondo Commission and revealed that he had held at least six meetings with the Guptas at their properties while serving as deputy minister as well as finance minister during the Zuma presidency.