Ramaphosa must accept Nhlanhla Nene's offer to resign - DA's Maynier

President Cyril Ramaphosa must accede to Nhlanhla Nene’s request to step down from his position as the finance minister, according to the DA shadow minister of finance David Maynier.

Maynier's remarks follow Sowetan report on Monday that Nene has asked that Ramaphosa relieve him from his duties after admitting before the deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture that he met with the controversial Gupta brothers – who are at the centre of the inquiry – several times at both their home in Saxonwold and offices in Midrand during his tenure as both deputy and minister of finance.

Nene, who apologised to South Africans for not hosting the meetings with the Guptas at his Treasury office, has faced growing calls to resign from office.