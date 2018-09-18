Letters

Poor suffer for party's failure in department of health

By Reader Letter - 18 September 2018 - 06:48
The most vulnerable continue to pay the price for the failing Gauteng health department.

Long queues, lack of basic medicines, crumbling infrastructure and lack of trained staff in public hospitals is the reality for millions of poor and working residents. The sorry state-of-affairs is not just an inconvenience but has yet again put the lives of the most vulnerable at risk.

Overcrowding has been directly linked to the tragic deaths of six newborn babies from a highly contagious pneumonia in the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus.

A lack of planning and care have directly led to overcrowding and both the department of health and the ANC-led provincial government has stood by while the innocent and vulnerable are exposed to horrific conditions.

The "Life Esidimeni-tainted" health department has time and time again proven it is unable to effectively run healthcare. It seems clearer than ever that we will continue to mourn the victims of a failing healthcare system if the ANC remains in charge.

Khanyisile Ngema, Roodepoort

