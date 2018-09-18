Poor suffer for party's failure in department of health

The most vulnerable continue to pay the price for the failing Gauteng health department.

Long queues, lack of basic medicines, crumbling infrastructure and lack of trained staff in public hospitals is the reality for millions of poor and working residents. The sorry state-of-affairs is not just an inconvenience but has yet again put the lives of the most vulnerable at risk.

Overcrowding has been directly linked to the tragic deaths of six newborn babies from a highly contagious pneumonia in the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus.