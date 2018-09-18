Zuma's ignorance, Ace's arrogance have become a liability for the ANC

South Africans feel vindicated in their view that former president Jacob Zuma is too backward to connect with constitutional realism.

His latest remarks at the Walter Sisulu University in Mthatha that constitutional democracy subverts parliamentary democracy was very unfortunate.

The former president holds a view that parliamentary institutions are supreme to the rule of law guarded by the constitution, which shows ignorance on his part.

The ANC continues to suffer embarrassment each time Zuma gets an opportunity to talk because he prefers to play the politics of a victim.

It's unfair for him to use every platform he gets to undermine the ANC, a party that has made him. Zuma is parading himself as the custodian of radical economic transformation at the expense of Cyril Ramaphosa and defining himself to be above the ANC.

Zuma presided over government for nine years but never implemented anything radical except for opening up state coffers to looting through patronage networks.

It's unfair for Zuma to advocate for the nationalisation of banks as if during his tenure the government was leaning towards such a direction.

Zuma and his allies have used his court appearances on corruption charges to insult the ANC and judiciary, insinuating that his cases are political.