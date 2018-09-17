Eastern Cape health department bleeds an unbudgeted R260-million.

The Eastern Cape departments of health and education are facing hundreds of lawsuits‚ with Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle admitting last week that the health department had paid more than R250-million in claims in one year.

“In the last financial year‚ we took out of the health budget around R260-million towards paying [medico-legal] claims and it was not budgeted for.

“It impacts on the quality of service if we have such a drain on the health sector‚” Masualle told the Daily Dispatch.

The departments are also worried they will lose millions more due to the provincial state attorney’s inability to handle the caseload.