Clinic project stalls over invoice

A dispute over an inflated invoice sent by a contractor to the Gauteng department of infrastructure development has brought the construction of a clinic in Finetown, south of Johannesburg, to a standstill.

Now Gauteng MEC of infrastructure development Jacob Mamabolo wants the contract with the company Makholi Projects to be terminated.

Finetown had a clinic in the past but was torched during a community protest in 2015. In later protests, residents demanded a new clinic as they complained of travelling far to access health services.

Makholi Projects won the R35-million tender to implement the project on behalf of the Gauteng department of infrastructure development.

Construction began in September 2016 and the project was scheduled to be completed in September 2017.

However, a year after deadline, the project was only 50% complete. However, since January, the work has come to a standstill. This is because the R3.3-million claim Makholi Projects made to the department was not honoured.

The department has argued that the money being claimed was not equal to the work done on site.