Opportunistic foreigners taking advantage

During exile, the ANC and PAC were not supported by the countries whose people are today running spaza shops in South Africa.

At the time, the targets of the SA Defence Force were Angola, Lesotho, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Swaziland, Botswana and Tanzania. But now very few people from those countries are doing business in South Africa. Strangely, the countries that ignored us in exile are the ones whose people own spaza shops in the country.

There are countries that only supported the ANC and PAC when it benefitted them because some European countries supported us financially. So the money was given in foreign currency and it boosted the economy of those countries.

Opportunistic states were forced to support the two liberation movements because of the huge amounts of money that also boosted their countries, mainly through taxation.

Ben "TNT" Lekalake

Soweto