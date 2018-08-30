The death toll following looting of foreign-owned shops in Soweto has risen to three‚ said Gauteng police.

“The community took to the streets in protest‚ which turned violent and led to the looting of foreign nationals’ shops. During the violent attacks and the looting three people were killed in White City. There is also another person in hospital being treated for a gunshot wound‚” Colonel Brenda Muridili said in a statement on Wednesday.

At least 27 people have been arrested.

“Two unlicensed firearms were also seized and more arrests are expected‚” said Muridili.

The attacks on foreign-owned shops came after allegations that some were selling expired and counterfeit goods.