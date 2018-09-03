Get your body right with fitness tips from Vuyo Dabula

Breaking the bank is not necessary says the fitness fanatic. “You don’t have to be rich to change to a healthy lifestyle, if it is all about health,losing weight or building muscle,it all starts in the kitchen.How you eat really affects how you look,” he says. “It is very difficult to out run a bad diet. Correct diet changes have to be made to win.” The actor, however,admits to sometimes taking it to extremes. Occasionally he engages in what he calls the“Warrior Diet”, which means he only eats one meal a day. “I wouldn’t advise anyone to do it though, I do it is because my body is already used to extreme conditions,” he says. On a normal day he eats rolled oats, lean protein and a lot of healthy carbohydrates.