Task team to unite ANC in North West
The ANC will set up a provincial task team to unite North West following the disbandment of the provincial executive committee.
The national working committee will convene soon to finalise the names of an all-inclusive task team. This comes after the national executive committee decided to disband the provincial executive committee during its special meeting in Cape Town on Thursday night.
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said on Friday the task team will be tasked with uniting the organisation and positioning the ruling party in the province as the effective leader of society.
“The provincial task team is expected to work with all structures of the ANC, including alliance partners, in guiding the provincial government and in building a potent electioneering machinery going into 2019,” said Magashule, adding that North West premier Job Mokgoro will assume political leadership of the task team.
“The national working committee will also elaborate on the terms of reference to guide the work of the task team which will be supported by national executive committee deployees in the province.”
Magashule added that former North West chairperson Supra Mahumapelo took part in the discussion and fully accepted the outcome.
DA North West leader Joe McGluwa said the ANC was at war with itself. "While they engage in power struggles, state coffer looting and concealment of criminal cadres, we will never move forward. The failing ANC has no plan to build the North West," said McGluwa.
"In 2019, the people of the province will have the power to bring the DA-led change which will put the people first through access to jobs, quality service delivery and ensuring [that there is] safety and order."
McGluwa added that the power struggles between President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma factions in the province is robbing the people of service delivery.