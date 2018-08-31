Task team to unite ANC in North West

The ANC will set up a provincial task team to unite North West following the disbandment of the provincial executive committee.

The national working committee will convene soon to finalise the names of an all-inclusive task team. This comes after the national executive committee decided to disband the provincial executive committee during its special meeting in Cape Town on Thursday night.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said on Friday the task team will be tasked with uniting the organisation and positioning the ruling party in the province as the effective leader of society.

“The provincial task team is expected to work with all structures of the ANC, including alliance partners, in guiding the provincial government and in building a potent electioneering machinery going into 2019,” said Magashule, adding that North West premier Job Mokgoro will assume political leadership of the task team.