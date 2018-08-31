A group of Soweto residents rallied around their foreign shopkeeper friends on Thursday‚ trying to protect them from becoming targets of the deadly violence that flared up in Gauteng’s biggest township this week.

While violence against foreign shopowners bubbled to the surface again on Wednesday‚ leaving at least three people dead‚ some Soweto residents pleaded for peace – for themselves and the foreigners.

On Thursday‚ a day after deadly looting‚ residents hurriedly tried to get their Somali friends to safety. They helped them pack their belongings and loaded crates and boxes into a van and a taxi which were waiting to take them from their homes of 15 years to a safer place.

For the full story‚ visit Times Select