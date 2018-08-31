Fourth person killed in attacks on foreign-owned shops
Police were on Friday still trying to identify a woman from Tshepisong‚ west of Johannesburg‚ who was shot dead during looting at a foreign-owned shop.
"We still don't know who she is. We are waiting for her family to come forward‚" said Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini.
The woman is believed to have been among a crowd that was looting a shop on Wednesday night when a shot was fired.
Dlamini said no arrests had been made.
She is the fourth person to be killed this week in the unrest that erupted in several Gauteng townships following allegations that foreign-owned shops were selling fake or expired goods.
Three people were killed in Soweto earlier this week.
Prior to the attacks‚ the Health Ministry announced it was looking into the allegations after videos and pictures of the allegedly spoilt food were circulated on social media.
Law-enforcement authorities have been conducting raids in some areas to seize goods for testing.
In the wake of looting in Soweto, foreign nationals were packing their goods and heading for safety on Thursday August 30 2018 to seek safety elsewhere.