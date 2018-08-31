Police were on Friday still trying to identify a woman from Tshepisong‚ west of Johannesburg‚ who was shot dead during looting at a foreign-owned shop.

"We still don't know who she is. We are waiting for her family to come forward‚" said Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini.

The woman is believed to have been among a crowd that was looting a shop on Wednesday night when a shot was fired.

Dlamini said no arrests had been made.