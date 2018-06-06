Innocent man's killing grim lesson

The North West mob justice incident (reported in yesterday's edition), which resulted in the death of an innocent young man, should serve as a lesson to people not to take the law into their own hands.

Lloyd Nkgothoe was forced to hang himself by residents who believed he had hacked an elderly woman to death. They claimed to have reached this conclusion after following bloody footprints from the crime scene to his home.

The bloodthirsty locals who hauled the 25-year-old man out of his home were apparently aggrieved by police not doing enough to protect them.

To make matters worse, the attack is said to have taken place in the presence of a station commander and his officers who failed to save Nkgothoe's life.

Two months after the incident police say they are still probing this allegation.

Their spokesman, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, even had the audacity to defend the alleged lack of action by his colleagues by saying "even if the cops were there, there was always going to be a need for assessment of the situational appropriateness".