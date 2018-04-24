A private investigator has been tasked with probing a parking lot brawl that left a Durban businessman with a fractured skull at the weekend.

Mike Myers‚ of Mobiclaw‚ said that their inquiry was ongoing and that “all of the parties” had been identified and interviewed.

SowetanLIVE reported that 28-year-old Ryan Moore‚ of Morningside‚ had become embroiled in a fight in the parking lot in the early hours of Sunday morning. In the fracas he was knocked out‚ and had to be rushed to the Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital by ambulance.

He remains in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Myers said that given the early stage of the investigation‚ he would not comment further.

According to a statement released by nightclub Tiger Tiger‚ the incident had taken place at the gate after the nightspot had closed.