South Africa

Police arrest 5 people after mob justice killing

By Jeff Wicks - 12 February 2018 - 11:11
Image: STOCK IMAGE

Police have arrested five people linked to the mob killing of a man in KwaMashu’s K Section in Durban last week.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said that the five were arrested on Thursday following the brutal killing two days before.

“They were linked to a murder case where an unknown victim was allegedly assaulted by a group of people at Phothwe Road. He was accused of being involved in criminal activities in the area‚” he said.

“More arrests are expected to be made as the matter is still under investigation.”

Acting KZN provincial commissioner Bheki Langa condemned the act of vigilantism.

“It is unaccepted for citizens to break the law and all those involved should face the music. We appreciate the involvement of communities in assisting the police to fight crime but we are disappointed by those who take the law into their own hands‚” he said.

“Suspects who are sought or suspected to be involved in criminal activities should be handed over to the police if they are arrested by those making a citizen’s arrest.”

The five will appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

