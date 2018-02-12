Police arrest 5 people after mob justice killing.

Police have arrested five people linked to the mob killing of a man in KwaMashu’s K Section in Durban last week.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said that the five were arrested on Thursday following the brutal killing two days before.

“They were linked to a murder case where an unknown victim was allegedly assaulted by a group of people at Phothwe Road. He was accused of being involved in criminal activities in the area‚” he said.

“More arrests are expected to be made as the matter is still under investigation.”