Ubuntu can cure our cold hearts.

How we tend to become egocentric and cold-hearted is amazing. Many of us witness violence taking place and, instead of intervening or assisting, what we do is take pictures and videos.

A person can die in front of us and what we would do is take pictures and videos. That is how inhuman we have become in a democratic South Africa.

We are insensitivised and institutionalised all because of picture-taking and video-taking. Are we doing all this for "likes" and to be said "so-and-so is the witness", a witness who failed to help and rescue someone's life?

We definitely need to think deeply of our unfeeling and uncaring attitudes that have turned us into the unsympathetic society that we have become.