As the family of Sadia Sukhraj laid the 9-year-old to rest on Tuesday‚ police confirmed that an off-duty cop who witnessed the hijacking which preceded the girl’s death had been ruled out as the man who fired the fatal shot.

Sadia died from a gunshot wound sustained during the chaos on Monday. She had been with her father‚ Shailendra‚ on a school run on Monday when he was pulled from the car while in the driveway of a Shallcross home in Durban by three men‚ who then sped off with Sadia.

Between the time they had left the house and the point when they had crashed‚ someone had opened fire on the car‚ with police remaining tight-lipped on whether or not they had identified the triggerman.

The grade four pupil at Everest Primary School was buried at the Shallcross Cemetery on Tuesday after an emotional funeral attended by thousands of mourners.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesman Moses Dlamini confirmed that the shooting incident‚ in which Sukhraj was wounded‚ happened long before police had arrived at the scene.

The directorate is charged with the investigation of any death as a result of police action.