Make your vote count in nationwide elections of school governing bodies

So you don't like how your local schools are being run, and you're tired of complaining? Then do something about it.

The largest public elections after national, provincial and local elections are under way at every school across the country. More than five million people are voting for the school governing bodies.

So, can you help to determine your child's education by participating in elections of SGB officials taking place across Gauteng from March 1 to March 31?

Democracy is defined as people having free choices. They choose the leaders who will oversee government and decide what services will be provided and how to raise funds through taxes.

In our system of government, unlike many other forms, the people, by their votes, make the selections from among their fellow citizens as to who will be empowered to make these key decisions.

But SGB elections are a little different from a general election. There is no formal party list. There is no slate of political party candidates. As long as you are on the ballot, you have the same chance as other candidates to be listed first. As a voter, you can vote for whoever you deem fit to be a member of the SGB.