While normal schooling continued for most learners and teachers at Reiger Park NR 2 High School which has been hit by a sex scandal‚ this wasn’t the case for one teacher who attended a media briefing held on the school premises on Tuesday.

The briefing was called by Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

“I’m fearing for my safety because I’ve been implicated that I revealed those videos‚” said the teacher who sat in the corner of the classroom where the briefing was held.

He raised his issue as Lesufi took questions from the media.

Lesufi quickly interjected.

“Officials from the department will deal with that issue‚” Lesufi responded to him.

After the media briefing‚ the teacher did not head to class but was seen heading towards the exit of the school.

He later told some members of the media that he had been told not to engage with them but with the officials handling the case.

Earlier‚ Lesufi had told the media that he had learnt of the scandal through an anonymous message sent to him.

“It was last week Thursday that I received an anonymous message from a parent with a series of pictures‚ requesting us to intervene and intervene immediately‚” said Lesufi.

The Boksburg school was thrust into the spotlight this week after a series of pictures and videos of the principal allegedly engaging in sexual acts with a learner‚ teachers and food handlers at the school went viral.

Some parents have accused the school governing body of being aware of the incident prior to the principal resigning in October.