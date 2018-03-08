People seem to celebrate death more than life itself.

Since childhood, I have been noticing that people value death more than life. I remember my family would attend a funeral of a person whom they hadn't seen in a very long time.

I've been asking myself why people are so keen to attend funerals of people they never shared their lives with, or even checked up on them. Does this mean we celebrate death more than life?

It appears we don't want to see each other while we're still alive but just want to say goodbye to those who are dead. Let us celebrate life and spread love when we are still alive, not when one has departed. Let's check on our loved ones to make sure they are still fine, wherever they are.

Thekololo Kgobata, Pretoria