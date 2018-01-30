South Africa

Lesufi wants Overvaal school dispute in Constitutional Court

By Staff Writer - 30 January 2018 - 13:59
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.
Image: VATHISWA RUSELO

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is not taking the temperate approach of Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga towards the implementation of English language streams at Afrikaans schools.

"Our legal team met with the National Department of Basic Education yesterday to look at the Overvaal case. We have taken a decision to approach the Constitutional Court directly. We are also filing our appeal this Friday. We believe we have good grounds to appeal this matter‚" he said on Tuesday.

At the weekend‚ Motshekga took a practical stance‚ urging those demanding the immediate enrollment of black and English speaking pupils to calmly discuss the matter. She also emphasised the need to deal with issues raised by the North Gauteng High Court.

“Let’s deal with issues raised by the judge‚ and not take the matters out of context. The judge raised administrative matters‚ and let’s see if we can address them. The school must have English books and English teachers‚” said the national minister.

We thought Hoërskool Overvaal matter would ‘sort itself out’‚ says Motshekga

Basic Education Minister‚ Angie Motshekga on Monday said she and department officials had not anticipated that the issues of Hoërskool Overvaal would ...
News
8 days ago

The row at Overvaal erupted after the school refused an instruction by the Gauteng education department to accept 55 English-speaking pupils. The school said it had no capacity to admit the learners‚ and could not set up a parallel stream in the timeframe it was given by the department. Its decision was backed by the High Court in Pretoria.

The mid-January court ruling on the Overvaal admission saga was critical of the Gauteng department of education's conduct.

Lesufi's office said in a statement on Tuesday that the MEC has has been meeting with several stakeholders in an attempt to restore calm at the school and rebuild relationships.

The South African Council of Churches and the Social Cohesion Champions have also kick-started a process of mediation‚ his office said.

Dear parent, hurling insults at the MEC does not help

Having read and analysed your open letters and posts directed at MEC for Education in Gauteng, Mr Panyaza Lesufi, your anger and insults at the MEC ...
News
8 days ago

Lesufi says his life is at risk

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Tuesday acknowledged that his life was at risk but said he was not scared.
News
13 days ago

You burn it down‚ tough luck - Lesufi to school protesters

"You burn down or vandalise the school‚ we will not return to fix or rebuild it".
News
13 days ago

33‚000 learners in Gauteng still to be placed: Lesufi

A total of about 33‚000 grade one and grade eight learners were still to be placed at Gauteng schools‚ Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said on Tuesday.
News
14 days ago

