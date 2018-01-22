Dear parent, hurling insults at the MEC does not help

Since his administration, MEC Lesufi has been fighting for non-racialism in our schools. He has fostered social cohesion through the twinning of schools programme, which sees a township and suburban school, sharing educators via live streaming of classes, participating in cultural exchange through arts and poetry and many more resources.

For as long as one can remember, MEC Lesufi has been a lone voice fighting racism in the education sector, going as far as the Constitutional Court, which has ruled in favour of the Department of Education to amend the Admission Policy, as some schools were using various methods to exclude black learners.

MEC Lesufi has travelled the world in search of the best models to educate the black child. He has spent his allocated resources implementing best classroom practice models from Singapore to London into the state of the art mega schools opened monthly in Townships across GP until 2019. It really is an indictment on your part if you have not seen these schools.

An insult to MEC Lesufi is also an insult to the many dedicated men and women, who spend sleepless nights, sacrifice holidays and weekends to ensure that the system functions effectively. It is an insult to the MEC who sacrifices a lot of family, holidays and personal time for the sake and interest of all learners.

You have not seen how the MEC criss-crosses the province meeting and motivating parents, learners, district officials and educators, sharing his vision on how we need to move as a collective to fix system challenges.

You have not seen how he takes personal interest in the wellbeing of learners, going as far as visiting their families during tough times. You can say, but that is his job, but not only is he doing his job, he goes well over and beyond the call of duty.

You have not seen how he has committed himself and his managers to 7am Monday morning meetings as planning and feedback sessions.

You have not seen the high standards of performance he expects from his staff, providing the necessary support and resources to address poor performance.

For example, the MEC personally visits districts that perform below 80%, dissects to the bone, the challenges facing the district, schools (below 60% pass), and provides solutions based on input from officials and educators.

He would go further and also meet with parents and community leadership of the schools and implore on them to take interest in the education of their children and provide support to the school and educators.

It is easy to stand on the sidelines and hurl insults, however do stop to consider that the person you insult has fought so hard for the black child; his primary goal is for every child, particularly that black child from the township, to receive an equal chance at education, as those who are from more affluent families.