Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has found an alternative school to place 55 English-speaking learners denied admission to Hoerskool Overvaal.

The 55 learners have been given space at Riverside High School‚ just over 15km from Hoërskool Overvaal.

"We had a long meeting with the leadership of the parents yesterday (Tuesday) and they insisted that we place the kids in one area whilst we are dealing with the challenges of the law and‚ after persuading each other‚ we agreed to locate all those children in this particular school‚" said Lesufi.

The MEC said he had appealed to the school principal to ensure that 55 pupils are not intimidated by other learners because of the Hoërskool Overvaal debacle‚ adding that they should be integrated into existing classrooms and not have a separate classroom as this would divide the learners.

Riverside High School principal Mohlatlego Makgwatha said he welcomed the pupils with open hands.