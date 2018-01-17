You burn it down‚ tough luck - Lesufi to school protesters

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Wednesday bluntly told protesters: "You burn down or vandalise the school‚ we will not return to fix or rebuild it".

He added that parents who may be angry with their councillor‚ should not interfere with the schooling in their area.

The MEC was speaking at the opening of the new Everest primary school‚ which is part of the provincial mega-school infrastructure programme and replaces an old dilapidated asbestos school in the Westbury area.

Lesufi pledged that the department will continue building a new school every month till 2019. This is the 42nd school to be built‚ the department said.