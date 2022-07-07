SACP congress must deal with problems SA faces

The SA Communist Party will be having its congress next week. This is considered a watershed congress because it is held just a year after the party celebrated its centenary.

However, celebrating a centenary should not be the only factor that characterises this event as a watershed. Over the years, the SACP has been a very reliable ally of the governing party, the ANC.

It has made and continues to make important contributions to the policies which the ANC implements in government. These contributions make the SACP an important component of our society. The SACP in this conference must be frank and robust in dealing with the challenges facing this country. It must take decisions that seek to improve the conditions of the people through its policy proposals.

Our economy is on the brink of collapse, and the party must push for the ANC to adopt and implement policies that speak to these challenges.

It is also clear that the cost of living has become too expensive not only for the poor; even the rich are feeling the heat. Load-shedding and fuel hikes make it difficult for businesses to survive. It is has to push for the ANC government to use Brics to its advantage to save us from fuel hikes. It must also push to relax some tax levied on fuel to ease the burden on motorists.

The outcomes of the SACP congress are important if it is to stay relevant in SA politics. This is the moment for the SACP to make its voice heard.

Tom Mhlanga, Braamfontein