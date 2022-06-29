Classroom must be centre for pupils to be active thinkers
Answering teachers' questions teaches learners to be consumers rather than producers of questions, opinions
One of the many goals of education is getting pupils to begin to think independently. It should be the ultimate goal of every teacher to teach pupils so that they do not need a teacher.
As education theorist Thomas Carruthers observed: “A teacher is one who makes himself progressively unnecessary.”..
