Schools must educate children on the dangers of drug abuse

Best solution is to reach young people before they start experimenting

One of the gravest threats to SA society is the use of drugs by schoolchildren and young people.



With the youth expected to be leaders of tomorrow, the future looks uncertain with the rate of drug addiction among them seemingly not subsiding. The pervasiveness of drug abuse is such that it would be hard to find a family without at least one addict, especially in black society. Homes are no longer safe havens with the threat posed by relatives who use drugs and to feed their habits, they resort to stealing home appliances and other commodities...