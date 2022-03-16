Uniforms give pupils a sense of pride in their school and lessen social conflict

Schoolwear protects learners from bullying, helps them to focus more on education than on their wardrobes

I believe it is time the debate about the desirability of school uniform is laid to rest because to argue against this is merely contrarian.



Opponents of school uniform cite factors such as the limitation it places on the pupil’s self-expression. Such an argument ignores the fact that school uniform promotes organisational culture in a school as pupils see themselves as belonging to one institution. This should not be confused with an engendering of a group-think or herd mentality...