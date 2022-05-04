Poverty and inequality a recipe for explosive cocktail of crime, social ills

Economic growth central to easing constraints in almost every sphere of society

The news that the World Bank has ranked SA as the most unequal society out of 164 countries is very concerning considering the precarious state our country is in.



Compounding the issue is that when race is factored in as a contributor, inequality more than doubles. What this means is that the face of poverty and inequality remains black and this does not augur well with the ideal of social cohesion and racial integration...