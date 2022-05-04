Poverty and inequality a recipe for explosive cocktail of crime, social ills
Economic growth central to easing constraints in almost every sphere of society
The news that the World Bank has ranked SA as the most unequal society out of 164 countries is very concerning considering the precarious state our country is in.
Compounding the issue is that when race is factored in as a contributor, inequality more than doubles. What this means is that the face of poverty and inequality remains black and this does not augur well with the ideal of social cohesion and racial integration...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.